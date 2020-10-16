Free flu shots to be offered for ages 19 and older

People ages 19 and older can drive through or walk up to get a free flu shot at the Mack Gaston Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The flu shots at the clinic will be provided by the Whitfield County Health Department. No appointment is necessary. No identification is required. All COVD-19 protective precautions will be taken. Please wear a mask to protect others.
The Mack Gaston Community Center is at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton. For more information, call (706) 529-5757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.