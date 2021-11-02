Free health seminar begins Nov. 12

For those concerned about their high cholesterol levels or high blood pressure or excess weight or any number of other health problems, a special program is being offered to the community.
Paul Volk, an internationally-known health educator, will present a New Start Plus seminar Nov. 12-15 at the Seventh-day Adventist Education Center, 300 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton.
”The subjects being covered are vital in order to maintain a strong immune system in these unique times,” according to a spokesman.
Volk has conducted numerous radio and TV specials. He teaches in high schools, universities and medical centers worldwide. He is a World Senior Olympics silver medalist and has spoken for Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, plus at many other venues.
“The COVID pandemic has not ended,” stated Michael Jones, pastor of the Dalton SDA Church. “It is still with us. We are pleased to be contributing to the preventive approach to this disease.”
This seminar is being offered by the SDA Church as a service to the community. There is no charge. Advance reservations are not necessary.
The program begins at 7 each evening. Attendees are invited to come a little early, according to a spokesman, to allow time for signing in. Masks are recommended.
