Get a free HIV test on World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, anytime from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. by the Living Bridge Center in Canton or Dalton.
Testing locations will be at the Living Bridge Center South at 130 Riverstone Terrace, Suite 102, in Canton and at the Whitfield County Health Department’s Adult Health Clinic (formerly known as MAC) at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton.
The Living Bridge Center staff will hand out goodie bags, T-shirts and treats at both sites to anyone who gets a free HIV test that day.
Why is HIV testing so critical?
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 700,000 American lives have been lost to HIV since 1981. More than 1.1 million Americans are currently living with HIV and many more are at risk of HIV infection.
While new HIV diagnoses have declined significantly from their peak, further reduction has stalled as an estimated 38,000 Americans are newly diagnosed each year. Without intervention, nearly 400,000 more Americans will be newly diagnosed over 10 years despite the tools currently available to prevent transmissions.
World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV as we show support for people living with HIV and their loved ones, and as we commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.
Let’s stop HIV together. Get tested!
For more information about HIV prevention, World AIDS Day or the free HIV testing being offered that day, call the Living Bridge Center in Canton at (470) 863-5700 or in Dalton at (706) 281-2360.
To order a free HIV self-test kit, go to https://www.gacapus.com and click on the red triangle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.