In honor of National HIV Testing Day, free HIV testing is offered in the North Georgia Health District on Monday, June 27, at The Living Bridge Centers in Dalton and Canton and at the Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield County Health Departments. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Living Bridge Centers are also providing complimentary condoms, cups, stickers and more that day. The county health departments will offer a variety of items, as well.
Each year on June 27, National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) is recognized as a day to emphasize and encourage HIV testing. This year, NHTD is observed as the COVID-19 and HIV epidemics continue to affect our communities and healthcare infrastructures.
Just as self-care has been particularly critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV testing is self-care that helps people know their HIV status so they can begin the prevention or treatment they need to live a long and healthy life, regardless of their status.
For anyone unable to go to The Living Bridge Centers or county health departments on National HIV Testing Day, a free HIV self-test kit may be ordered at https://www.gacapus.com/r/get-tested.
For more information about HIV testing, prevention and treatment, go to The Living Bridge Center website at https://www.nghd.org/tlbc-home.
