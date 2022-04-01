The Whitfield County Health Department’s Adult Health Clinic (formerly known as MAC) is offering free hypertension services to the first 400 eligible residents to enroll for the offer.
Eligibility applies to Whitfield County residents who have a blood pressure reading of no less than 140 over 90 on at least two subsequent screenings or are taking anti-hypertensive medication to maintain normal blood pressure.
The free hypertension services include:
- Initial evaluation.
- Educational materials.
- Blood pressure cuff and blood pressure log.
- EKG (electrocardiogram).
- Goody bag with heart smart incentives.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hypertension, or high blood pressure, increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death for Americans. However, people can learn how to manage this condition and lower their risk.
Enroll for these free life-saving services right away. Call the Whitfield County Health Department’s Adult Health Clinic at (706) 279-9600. The health department is at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton.
