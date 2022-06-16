The federal waiver that had been in place since March 2020 that made school meals free for all due to the COVID-19 pandemic won't be in place for the 2022-23 school year, meaning students and families who don't qualify based on socioeconomic status for free or reduced-price meals will again have to pay full price.
And, Dalton Public Schools meal prices will be higher in 2022-23 than they were in 2019-20, the last time the system charged for meals, said Wimberly Brackett, School Nutrition director. In 2019-20, breakfast was $1.50, elementary lunch was $2 and lunch at secondary schools was $2.40; those prices will rise to $2, $2.50 and $3, respectively.
Members of the Dalton Board of Education approved the new prices 4-0 — board member Tulley Johnson was absent — during Monday's meeting.
School nutrition departments are facing a host of challenges, from labor shortages to higher costs for food to limited availability of some products, Brackett said. "Our competition is other places are paying more" for workers, while the cost of food has skyrocketed.
Parents can apply for relief, however, through the free/reduced meals application, Brackett said. "Every student" attending Brookwood School, Dalton High School, Dalton Junior High School, Hammond Creek Middle School, The Dalton Academy and Westwood School "needs to return an application" this year, and "we hope to have those applications available online by July 11."
All students at Blue Ridge School, City Park School, Park Creek School and Roan School can continue to access free meals this school year, Brackett said: "Those schools remain covered under provisional status."
Superintendent contract and evaluation
Also during Monday's meeting, board members completed Superintendent Tim Scott's annual evaluation and extended his contract by a year, to June 30, 2025, by a 4-0 vote.
The board members remain "pleased overall by Scott's leadership and performance," said Matt Evans, chairman of the board. The board could only offer Scott an extension until June 30, 2025, because superintendent contracts are limited to a maximum of three years by law.
Scott's contract includes compensation of $172,370 a year, and he'll receive a percentage increase equal to raises for other administrators in the school system if and when that occurs. The board members will evaluate and assess in writing Scott's performance at least once a year.
Scott is grateful to continue working for Dalton Public Schools, as it's "a great place" where he's surrounded by "great people who make my job easy," he said. "I appreciate all the work they do."
Year-end enrollment
Dalton Public Schools ended the 2021-22 school year with 7,804 students, 113 more than the end of the 2020-21 school year, Scott said. Between Dalton High School and the new Dalton Academy, 543 students graduated as members of the class of 2022.
The Dalton Board of Education's next meeting is Monday, July 18, at a to-be-determined location with a work session at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30.
