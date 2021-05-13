Free 'Movie in the Park' set for Friday night

Murray Arts Council (MAC), the Salvation Army and the Chatsworth Kiwanis Club will present two Movies in the Park this year.
The first Movie in the Park is Friday at 7 p.m. The animated feature "Soul" will be shown. Free drinks and popcorn will be provided by the Salvation Army. Admission is free. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Avenue behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back.
SOUL is directed by Pete Docter, who directed both “Inside Out” and “Up.” Soul" features the voice talents of Daveed Diggs, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad and Questlove.
The movies are sponsored by Country Financial.
The second Movie in the Park is Friday, Sept. 17.
If you would like more information on the Movie in the Park, Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, got to www.murray-arts.com or MAC's Facebook page at murraycountyartscouncil.
