Zutilla Pet Clinic provides free rabies vaccines and heartworm prevention to dogs on Wednesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. The outreach event is sponsored by the nonprofit branch of the clinic, Zutilla Has a Heart. The event is at the clinic, 3011 E. Walnut Ave. Interested pet owners are encouraged to schedule an appointment.
For dogs to receive the free product, their owners must bring in a photo ID and proof of being on government assistance, such as SNAP, Social Security, or Medicaid, or be a full-time college student. There will be a limit of three dogs per owner and dogs must be at least 6 months old. The clinic hopes to help 60 dogs during this event.
Contact Zutilla Pet Clinic at (706) 671-1900 or send an email to desk@zutillapetclinic.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Zutilla Has a Heart, a 501(c)(3), was established in conjunction with the clinic when it opened in 2018. The mission of the nonprofit is to provide heartworm prevention to dogs in low-income families that otherwise would not be protected from the deadly disease because of their owner’s financial situation. A portion of every dollar that comes into the clinic goes to the nonprofit to make events like this possible.
