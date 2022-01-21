Free Tax-Aide program begins Feb. 1

Beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program by appointment only -- and it's completely free.

Locations in Dalton are:

• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Tuesdays and Fridays. For appointments, go to https://tinyurl.com/taxaide2022L or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 380-8048.

• The Mack Gaston Community Center on Mondays and Saturdays. For appointments, go to https://tiny.one/taxaide2022G or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 250-5116.

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code. The Tax-Aide option for the North Georgia area is low contact. Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-aide volunteers in two, short in-person meetings to exchange documents.

