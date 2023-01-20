The 2022 tax filing season begins soon and once again the AARP Foundation along with locally trained volunteers is offering free in-person tax assistance through its Tax-Aide program.
This year is by appointment only. You can make appointments now at https://tinyurl.com/tax-aidelibrary (at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for Tuesday and Friday appointments beginning Friday, Feb. 3, through Friday, April 14) and at https://tiny.one/tax-aidegaston (at the Mack Gaston Community Center for Saturday appointments beginning Saturday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, April 15).
Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour. Taxpayers should stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return.
AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years of age and older.
Some important notes:
1. Social Security cards are required for all people included on the return.
2. Both taxpayers (taxpayer and spouse) must be present to sign the return.
3. Bring the previous year tax return.
