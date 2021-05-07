Free virtual legal clinics for veterans planned

American Legion Post 112 in Dalton announces information about free virtual legal clinics from the Georgia Legal Services Program. These clinics are for all veterans who live in Georgia.
"Veterans can connect with the clinics in several different ways -- computer and webcam, by phone or in person," American Legion Post 112 Commander John Wilson said. "Veterans can attend in person to connect with attorneys using computers. Veterans can get help with questions about legal issues, including veteran's benefits, family law, shelter, consumer issues and much more. However, there will be no help with criminal law issues."
Wilson is encouraging all veterans to take advantage of these free, helpful clinics.
Dates for this Georgia Veterans Outreach Project are June 5 for Northwest Georgia (the Dalton region) and July 10 for Northeast Georgia (the Cartersville region). Veterans must sign up in advance, and registration will open three weeks before each event.
To register, call (706) 542-6439 or email uga.vet eransclinic@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.