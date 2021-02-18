Free virtual storm spotter class planned

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City and the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency will host a free virtual Skywarn Storm Spotter training class on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.
Skywarn is a volunteer program with more than 230,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
The class is open to anyone with an interest in the weather — amateur radio operators, police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers, emergency management teams, boaters, weather enthusiasts and the general public.
The class covers the following topics:
• The importance of storm spotters.
• The basics of thunderstorms.
• The relationships among the National Weather Service, the media and emergency management.
• Basic radar interpretation.
• Identifying storm and potentially severe weather features.
• Storm information: how and what to report.
• Storm spotting safety and awareness tips.
The class will be virtual. To sign up, register at https://tinyurl.com/47l5jvez or call Whitfield Emergency Management at (706) 259-3730.
