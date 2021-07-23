Free weekly trauma healing course beginning in August

REBOOT Recovery is a 12-week trauma healing course starting Monday, Aug. 9, at First Baptist Church of Dalton to help families heal from moral and spiritual wounds from trauma.
The free weekly course will be held in the church youth hall. Childcare and dinner will be provided.
Please register by going to rebootrecovery.com and clicking on "join a course" then "trauma reboot."
The REBOOT Recovery course provides a unique insight with Christian faith-based support.
REBOOT "communities" are safe, private, peer-led and are offered at no cost to participants. Childcare and a pre-discussion meal are provided on a weekly basis to remove barriers of entry for families seeking help.
Participation of spouses and loved ones is urged and encouraged, because trauma impacts the entire family.
REBOOT Recovery is headquartered near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where it was founded in 2011 by occupational therapist Dr. Jenny Owens and her husband, Evan.
What began as a small group in the Owens' home has expanded to more than 250 U.S. and international course locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.