Freedom Riders' journey to justice, 60 years later

Members of an interracial group pose on May 4, 1961 in Washington with a map of a route they plan to take to test segregation in bus terminal restaurants and rest rooms in the South. From left are: Edward Blankenheim, Tucson, Ariz., James Farmer, New York City; Miss Genevieve Hughes, Chevy Chase, Md.; the Rev. B. Elton Cox, High Point, N.C., and Henry Thomas, St. Augustine, Fla. They are all members of the Congress of Racial Equality, the organization sponsoring the trip. (AP Photo/BHR)