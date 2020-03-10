Freshman Dems look to reverse 'heartbeat bill'

ATLANTA — Freshman Democrats in the state legislature are looking to reverse last year’s “heartbeat bill” that sought to outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
In a bill filed Monday, Democratic lawmakers take on the contentious bill that would make abortion illegal once a doctor can detect a fetus’ heartbeat, sometimes as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Critics say some women may not even know they are pregnant by that timeline.
Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, introduced the legislation, calling the “heartbeat bill” an “overreach” of government in the lives of Georgians.
“We believe that women and families have the right to make their own personal choices on their own, in consultation with their partners, with their doctors, and, if they have one, with their faith tradition,” Moore told a reporter. “There is no role for government in this decision-making process.”
A federal judge blocked the anti-abortion legislation from going into effect in January pending a lawsuit, calling the legislation unconstitutional.
“Under no circumstances whatsoever may a state prohibit or ban abortions at any point prior to viability, no matter what interests the state asserts to support it,” U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote.
Dozens of Democratic legislators have signed onto the bill filed Monday that seeks to repeal provisions of the “heartbeat bill."
The legislation would change the law back to ban abortion after 20 weeks unless the child is determined medically incapable of living or to stop possible harm coming to the mother.
Moore said the bill goes back to the position before the "heartbeat bill" was passed — the 20-week ban — which is a first step, but not the end goal, and will look to do away with the 20-week ban.
Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, called the "heartbeat bill" “one of the most offensive” bills passed by the legislature and at the top of Democrats’ "priorities list."
“It was the one that we heard from our communities from the most,” she told a reporter. “That was the highest on our priorities list; of course, we would give a lot more. But if there was the one thing that was the highest on our list, it would be the 'heartbeat bill.'”
Moore said House Republicans have made abortion an election year issue by voting for the "heartbeat bill."
“They have encouraged dozens if not hundreds of new Democratic candidates to run for office and we saw that last week during qualifying,” she said.
Asked why the legislation was dropped just days before Crossover Day — when bills must pass one chamber to move forward — Moore said the goal was to make sure women’s reproductive rights remain an election year issue.
“All life has value, all life matters, and all life is worthy of protection,” Gov. Brian Kemp said last year when he signed the bill. “I’m signing this bill to ensure all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow, learn and prosper in the great state of Georgia.”
Kemp made anti-abortion legislation a campaign promise, Hutchinson said, adding, “This is one of ours.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
