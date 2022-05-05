Longtime Dalton Public Schools teacher and administrator Bill Weaver said he has never met a student of Dot McCrory “who did not absolutely idolize her.”
Dorothy “Dot” McCrory, 88, passed away Monday. She spent 44 years in education. She was a teacher and counselor at Dalton High School for 27 years and the GED (general educational development) administrator at Dalton State College for 10 years
McCrory and Weaver started at Dalton High School the same year.
“We both started in 1963,” he said. “She had substituted a little bit before that. We were each teaching half days and counseling half days. She taught English, and I taught English and government.”
Weaver said McCrory was “fantastic to work with.”
“She was a caring, kind counselor,” he said. “The kids loved her. Parents loved her. She tackled any situation we could deal with.”
McCrory helped organize many plays at Dalton High.
“She was very interested in acting and theater,” Weaver said. “In fact, she took a year off to go to the University of Georgia to get a master’s in drama.”
In a 2018 interview she did with the Dalton Daily Citizen, McCrory said one of her favorite things about doing the school plays was getting students who didn’t realize they had talent up on the stage, allowing them to discover a gift they had and then encouraging them to use it.
She was also active as both an actor and a director with the Dalton Little Theatre, and was a supporter of the Artistic Civic Theatre.
According to that 2018 interview, among the plays she appeared in were “The Corn is Green,” “The Curious Savage,” “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “The Miracle Worker” as Anne Sullivan and “Social Security.”
Dalton City Council member Steve Farrow was a student of McCrory’s, and he credits her with inspiring his love of live theater.
“Dot directed me in several theater productions and really got me started in doing theater as a hobby for the rest of my life,” he said.
Many years later, their mutual love of theater deepened their friendship.
“I guess it was about eight or nine years ago she mentioned that her mobility issues wouldn’t allow her to drive to Chattanooga or to Atlanta to see plays, so I began to drive her,” he said. “It was great. We got to see a play, and I got a free counseling session during the drive.”
McCrory grew up in New York City and graduated from New York University. She taught for four years at a private, all-girls school in Montclair, New Jersey. She then served two years in the Women’s Army Corps, serving at Fort McClellan, Alabama, helping command and instruct the new women recruits.
After finishing her stint, she drove to Dalton to visit some friends. She found out the school system was looking for teachers and went to talk to the superintendent and was hired as a substitute and then as a full-time teacher and counselor.
In addition to her degrees from New York University and the University of Georgia, she earned a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Chattanooga.
According to her obituary, she was also a member of the Lesche Woman’s Club, founded as a women’s literary society, for more than 50 years, and wrote a poem for each meeting for more than 30 years. and she was a member of the Women’s Prayer Group at Rock Bridge Community Church.
