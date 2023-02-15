Thirty years ago, the businesses and community members of Northwest Georgia came together to help a small nonprofit with a big mission: to serve and support children and families in need through quality childcare, education and family services.
The Friendship House had already been a fixture in the Dalton community for three decades when, in 1992, a determined group of people launched a historic campaign to help the organization meet the growing needs of the Dalton community. Supported by the United Way and chaired by Norris Little, a local business leader and community advocate, that effort ultimately raised over $1.3 dollars to build the friendly yellow childcare center on South Hamilton Street. Since then, Friendship House has served countless children and families by providing the highest quality, free and reduced-cost preschool education and childcare for children between 6 weeks and 5 years old.
To celebrate 30 years in their Hamilton Street location and that legacy of community giving, Friendship House held an anniversary event recently featuring entertainment and recognition of the original campaign committee. Kids, staff and guests were treated to Shawn Brown’s “Super Fun Show,” an interactive educational/entertainment program serving the early childhood education industry.
“While I don’t have time to thank everyone who helped and continues to help make this place and this mission a reality for us, I just want to say that this community has stepped up for Friendship House over and over and over again,” said Friendship House Executive Director Mary Thelma Norris in her remarks before the festivities.
“I also want to remember Shirley Gribble, our office manager for 34 years, who was and is truly the heart of Friendship House, as well as Norris Little and his campaign members, who loved us and what we do enough to make this building possible. Thousands of children and families have benefited from their love and attention. Thank you all for helping us celebrate that and all that we do.”
To learn more about Friendship House, including how you can be involved from a giving or volunteer opportunity or how you can enroll your children, visit friendshiphousekids.com.
