Friendship House

Tom Bartley, dressed as the Cat in the Hat, visited Friendship House to help celebrate “Read Across America” and Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The center sponsored a reading contest and the children read or were read to 1,556 books in a three-week span. Friendship House continually works on developing early literacy skills making it easier for children to learn to read.

 Contributed photo

