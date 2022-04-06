It has been a tough year for parents and children across our community, with continued COVID-19 impacts and frequent closures of schools, classes and childcare centers.
With all the issues that families have to contend with right now, Friendship House is proud to ensure that summer learning loss will not be one of them, which the childcare and preschool center will accomplish by extending its pre-k term dates.
“Summer learning loss is when children do not or are not able to practice the skills during summer vacation that they learned during the school year,” said the center’s director Mary Thelma Norris. “It means that kids start the next year already behind, and we think our parents, teachers and children are dealing with enough this year.”
At Friendship House, a local nationally-recognized childcare center and preschool with a 65-year history in the Dalton community, the pre-k term has typically followed the public school schedule, meaning that it ends in early summer. This year, however, the center has been working to identify how best to help their students avoid this common yearly problem.
“To keep our children on track and enable them to be ready for kindergarten, I am very proud that the Friendship House board of directors has voted to extend the Friendship House pre-k year to end Friday, July 29, 2022,” said Norris. “This is a first for the center, and we will evaluate the success and make future program plans accordingly.”
Friendship House is a nonprofit childcare center serving families and children from ages 5 weeks to 5 years. For more information on Friendship House, the center’s services or how to support its mission in the community, visit friendshiphousekids.com.
