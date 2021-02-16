Friendship House staff awarded education credentials

During the critical early learning years, qualified early childhood professionals accelerate how children learn, develop and build the skills necessary to get along with others and succeed in school and life.
Research has shown that children who attend high-quality preschool are better prepared to be successful in school and in their future careers. The economic and community benefits of high-quality early learning and development experiences for all young children cannot be understated and include increased graduation rates, increased economic well-being for all communities, and the long-term development of a high-quality professional workforce.
In recognition of the research, The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning offers INCENTIVES (a salary bonus program that rewards education and tenure) and scholarship programs. Friendship House staff have been fortunate to complete their coursework locally at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Dalton State College.
• Earned associate degree: Teachers Hailey Cronan, Karla Guillen (who is continuing her degree in early childhood education at Kennesaw State University) and Jennifer Rodriguez.
• Earned diploma in early childhood education: Teacher Stacie Davis-Bell.
• Earned Technical Certificate of Credit in early childhood education: Teachers Stacie Davis-Bell, Brooke Cornette, Joy Elrod, Kaley Hill, Kenzie Littrell, Brittany Patterson, Pam Patterson and Christy Watkins.
• Earned Child Development Credential: Teacher Lisa Berrong.
Friendship House Program Manager Tracy Defore is pleased to recognize staff who have completed coursework and earned INCENTIVES or scholarships.
"Our children are fortunate to have educators who are eager to advance their knowledge and become more effective instructors," Defore said.
