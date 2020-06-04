From social media to meetings in the park, support groups find new ways to keep in touch amid pandemic

Members of the Open Door grief support group are "like family," group founder Ron Houston said.
But because of concern about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the group put its weekly Thursday meetings at Tunnel Hill United Methodist Church on hold three months ago.
"We stay in touch by calling each other and by texts and by Facebook," said Houston. "But it isn't the same as being able to meet in person. We are a close-knit group. We were doing activities outside of our group, like going out to eat. This is our third year. We started the group for eight weeks, and everyone wanted to keep meeting."
Group members aren't planning on resuming their meetings in the church soon, but for the past couple of weeks they've held meetings at Tunnel Hill's Harry Griffin Park.
"We've observed social distancing," Houston said. "We've had less than 10 people at each meeting. We've told people with health issues that if they feel uncomfortable attending they should stay away. The meetings have been very informal with no set agenda. We've all enjoyed each other's company and support."
Houston says the church is reopening in a three-phase plan, and it will likely be at least July before the group starts meeting there again.
"We are looking forward to getting back as soon as we can," he said. "But some of our members have health issues. When we start meeting again, I'd imagine we will try to maintain a 6 foot distance, maybe encourage masks. All of our group is in agreement we don't want to risk anyone's health."
That's a familiar refrain from members of local support groups. Many of them have been unable to meet since March or even February because of the coronavirus. Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter in place order ended April 30, but the state remains under a health emergency order until July 12. Support group organizers say many of their members are reluctant to meet at least until that order expires, so they have had to be creative about finding ways to give each other the support they need.
"We have a group message that people talk through, but we haven't talked about when we will start meeting again," said Sally Knox, organizer of the Breast Cancer Support Group that had been meeting the first Tuesday of each month at Mack Gaston Community Center
"We have not met since March," Knox said. "I'm 12 years out (of the cancer). For me, it hasn't been too difficult. But for women who were newly diagnosed or in the beginning of treatment, I bet it is. You depend on those meetings. As one gal said, 'Everybody speaks my language here.' You can share your concerns, ask questions. Everybody has a connection to you. And I'm sure they have missed that connection."
Knox said there are typically six to 10 women at each meeting.
"We don't sit too close," she said. "But when you sit in a room like that, you can't guarantee you are all 6 feet apart."
Knox said keeping group members healthy is a top priority.
"When you are going through chemo, your white blood cell is very low, so gathering in a group is already, I won't say frowned upon, but you might be a little gun shy," she said. "When it is socially acceptable to be social again, we'll talk about that. I hope we can meet in August, maybe July. But sometimes we don't meet in July anyway because that's when the (Independence Day) holiday is."
She says when the group does resume meeting it will be in the Peeples Cancer Institute at 1215 Memorial Drive in Dalton.
"We were in the process of moving our meetings when all of this happened," she said.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) had been hosting a support group at the Mack Gaston Center until March.
"We have been meeting via Zoom (video conferencing) weekly," said Jim Moore, president of NAMI Rome. "While we’ve seen fewer numbers, the meetings have worked satisfactorily. We will restart face-to-face group meetings when permitted by state and local guidelines.
Michael Mullet, community relations director for Highland Rivers Health, says it operates two types of support groups in Whitfield County.
"One is a peer group," he said. "Those operate year round and for people living with mental illness. Those groups are facilitated by certified peer specialists, people living with mental illness who have been trained how to function as a peer. The peer group in Whitfield will typically meet every day. They will do activities. They will get tips from one another. They will talk about their challenges and their successes."
Highland Rivers Health provides treatment and recovery services for mental health, addiction and intellectual developmental disabilities in a 12-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Mullet says the peer group is not meeting in person now.
"They are using Zoom to meet two times a day, and I think there are around 35 people registered with that group," he said. "The peer specialists will also do one-on-one calls with members of that group to check on them."
Mullet says the other type of group is called an SAIOP.
"That stands for substance abuse intensive out patient," he said. "There are seven or eight people in that, and that has also gone online. It is for people dealing with a substance abuse issue. That's daily to start with and maybe three times a week for those who are progressing.
Mullet says both groups plan to go back to in-person meetings but there are no firm timetables for that.
"That personal connection is very important," he said. "But at the same time we have to protect the health and safety of the people receiving our services as well as our staff."
