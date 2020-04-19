The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation has established the Front Line Fund to address emerging needs at Hamilton Medical Center as a result of COVID-19. Hamilton's COVID-19 Task Force is closely monitoring local impact, and the group continues to note communities who face invisible sources of exposure and unpredicted surges.
The foundation is proactively creating the fund to support Hamilton during times of exceptional health care crisis.
"With a strong commitment to maintaining the highest levels of patient care for Northwest Georgia, the foundation is asking for the community's help so that health care providers can stay ahead of the curve," said Scott Sellers, foundation board chair.
Quickly assessing needs and procuring supplies has been a focus of ongoing planning and preparations at Hamilton.
"As the foundation began working with the COVID-19 Supply Procurement Committee, standard medical supplies were limited in availability and delivery times uncertain. As our community continues preparing for the longterm implications of this virus, the foundation wants to do its part to ensure that Hamilton remains agile and has the ability to adapt to ever changing needs," said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director.
To address the initial surge of supply needs, Hamilton has not had to look far for support.
Local corporate and small business partners have sourced supplies, contacted downstream suppliers and even pivoted production facilities to manufacture medical supplies.
"We are humbled by the support of our community partners who have joined forces to address supply needs," Snipes said. "The goal of the Front Line Fund is to continue building our capacity for response as we look to the future. Significant purchases will continue to be needed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19."
"Hamilton has been proactive from day one and the Front Line Fund will allow us to adapt to changing needs," said Sandy McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer, Hamilton Health Care System. "The fund will support core needs for front line providers and their support teams now and in the months ahead. The nature of this outbreak can take an unexpected turn at any moment, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of care for patients and their families, regardless of extenuating circumstances."
According to Snipes, "The health of our community is our foundation's foremost priority. This community has a long tradition of giving to health care, and we greatly value everyone's commitment to keeping our staff and community safe. Serving on the front lines is much easier when you know you have strong support."
Sellers adds: "COVID-19 will forever change our personal lives and our communities. It is up to all of us to do our part to protect the health of our families, friends and neighbors in Dalton and the surrounding region."
To give to the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation's Front Line Fund, please visit HamiltonHealth.com/donate or contact the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation office at (706) 272-6128.
Also visit the foundation's Facebook page to learn more about Solidarity at 7, a free virtual community-building activity in support of local health care providers.
