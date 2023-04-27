The Southeast Whitfield High School Theatre Department will open its spring musical “Frozen Jr.” for a two-weekend, five-performance run beginning tonight.
The musical, adapted from Disney’s beloved 2013 animated film, follows the story of sisters Elsa (Tori Burse) and Anna (Rachel Brewer) as they try to reconnect with each other while trying to end an eternal winter in their kingdom of Arendelle. Along their journey, Anna and Elsa encounter ice harvester Kristoff (Alan Lopez Loa) and the magical snowman Olaf (Christian Brown), all while trying to combat the sinister plan of Prince Hans (Carter Greeson).
“It’s a fun show and our students have worked really hard on it for the past couple of months,” said Director and theatre teacher Adam Cook. “It’s a wonderful, family-friendly experience that we think both children and parents will really enjoy.”
Students auditioned for the show in December, and began rehearsals in February. The 37-member cast and crew features 13 seniors participating in their final production at SHS.
“We have a big senior class this year, so we’re excited for those students who get to end their high school theater career with such a big show,” Cook explained. “We have a wonderful team top to bottom, but we’re especially excited for the seniors who’ve worked so hard over the past four years.”
In addition to the show performances, the cast and crew will host an Arendelle Day fundraiser event Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. This gathering will give children an opportunity to have a little party with the cast.
“Arendelle Day is something we’re really excited about,” Cook said. “Kids can come meet the cast, tour the set, sing along with some of their favorite songs, enjoy some snacks and take as many photos as they like with their favorite characters.”
Like the show performances, Arendelle Day will take place in the SHS auditorium. The cost is $10 per child, and no charge for parents.
Cook said his students are excited to share their show with the community in order to provide audiences with a fun, magical experience.
“It’s a great show, and we’re excited about all the youngsters who are going to love seeing some of their favorite Disney characters on our stage,” Cook said. “So gather up the kids, come to Arendelle Day, and come see this beautiful little story our students are going to tell.”
Performances will take place April 28-29 and May 5-6 at 7 p.m., as well as a matinee performance Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
