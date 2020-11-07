Fruit pickup is Nov. 17

Customers are reminded to pick up their Indian River pink grapefruit, navel oranges, mixed navel oranges and grapefruit and Citrus Delight (mixture of grapefruit, mixed navel and mandarins) and pecans on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at The Learning Tree School, 300 S. Tibbs Road. Raw pecans and chocolate-covered pecans will also be available.
Pickup hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After 3 p.m., all fruit will be sold on a first come, first served basis, unless prior arrangements have been made. Extra fruit was ordered and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
Prices are:
• Grapefruit: $40 per box, $28 half box
• Navel oranges: $40 per box, $28 per half bushel
• Mixed navel oranges and grapefruit: $40 per box, $28 per half bushel
• Citrus Delight: $40 per box
• Pecans: $8.50 per pound
Special services are offered for the handicapped on pickup day, so they will not need to get out of their cars.
Workers will come out to get their information and bring their fruit.
The ordering deadline for the Dec. 15 shipment is Thursday, Nov. 26.
It will include the same choices of fruit. The hotline number is (706) 529-4758 or email ltescitrus@gmail.com.
