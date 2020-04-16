A man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Michigan has been arrested there.
The FBI and the Charlevoix County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Department asked the public for help finding Matthew John Dietz, who has family connections to the Dalton area and who was wanted in the town of Charlevoix. The FBI was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dietz.
On Sept. 19, 2018, Dietz was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued on March 18, 2020.
