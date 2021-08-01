For full coverage of the Tokyo Games, click here.
Full Olympics 2020 coverage
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Johnnie Catherine Brownlee Bakkum was born on January 19, 1922 and left her earthly life on July 16, 2021. A service to honor Johnnie Bakkum's life will take place on August 13 (Friday), at First Presbyterian Church (located at 101 S. Selvidge Street) in Dalton. The service will be at 10:30 …
Christy Lawing, age 27, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Kaleb Brown, age 26, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Howard Stafford, age 86, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for July 27
- UPDATED: Tunnel Hill man, Crandall woman dead after high-speed chase in Whitfield County
- Dalton officials may ask owners to sign over private road leading into Home Depot
- Dalton man serving time in state prison dies
- Area Arrests for July 30
- Area Arrests for July 29
- Adams sought to make Northwest Whitfield a 'kid-friendly' high school
- Area Arrests for July 31/Aug. 1
- Area Arrests for July 28
- GDOT work will require detour near Tunnel Hill, start date not yet known
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.