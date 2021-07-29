For full coverage of the Tokyo Games, click here.
Antonio Lugo Rubio, age 50, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Wayne Coleman Snyder, 86, of Dalton, went to heaven to be with his Lord on Tuesday July 27th, at Orchard Ridge Residences. He was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Louise Snyder, his parents Walter and Roena Snyder, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ernest and Marion Collette. Wayne …
Adrianna Bomber, age 21, of Cohutta, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Arrangements will be made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
