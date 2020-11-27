Full spectrum of clay on display at the Guild

Viewers can enjoy a wide range of pieces from members of the Georgia Clay Council through early December in the Creative Arts Guild's Gallery Five20.
Clay is "a wonderful substance you can do anything you want with and really express yourself," said Dan DeFoor, a clay artist and member of the council. In this exhibit, "there's lots of utility work (as well as) whimsical pieces."
While many think of "functional pieces" when they consider clay, and this exhibition has plenty of those, there are also figurative and abstract works, so "it's a great mix," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery director. "I'm always interested in pieces that can spin a narrative, and I'm always into a well-told story, because it's fun when you can engage in that."
Luce and Dominicus Van Asten team up for several pieces under that banner in this exhibit, from a tortoise-and-hare duo to an "Alice in Wonderland" theme.
"That's the great thing about clay: You can go in all different directions, and it's 3D expression," DeFoor said. "There are two types of pottery: the kind you dust and the kind you wash."
Established in 2003, the Georgia Clay Council aims to promote clay arts in this state, provide learning and enrichment opportunities, and engage clay artists, according to the Guild. The Georgia Clay Council has "created a network of regional resources for educators, clay professionals and students seeking specific expertise and experience. "
Dan DeFoor and his wife, Mary, pottery teachers at the Guild who have been artistic collaborators, joined the council roughly a decade ago, said the latter. Both educators, they found more time for artistic pursuits in retirement and discovered "like-minded people" at the council.
"It's very stimulating to see different approaches to clay by these artists, and we learn from each other," Mary DeFoor added. "There's a wide variety of artists participating."
"We love to get together and learn new techniques," Dan DeFoor said. "It's never-ending learning, and we both believe in lifelong education as educators."
Dan and Mary, who met at Berry College, spent a year on "Sacred Harp: Middlebury," working "off and on," and it's "a piece we really love," he said. Decorated with shape notes and other details, "Sacred Harp: Middlebury," which is among the pieces on display in Gallery Five20, won the award for best 3D art at the Guild's Festival in 2019.
"I do the wheel-thrown pieces, and they're a blank canvas for Mary to enhance with her carving" and other accoutrements, Dan DeFoor said. "This is one of our favorites."
For him, "the tactile quality of" clay is attractive, as well as its "basic nature," he said. "Clay is all around us, and there are so many different types of clay."
"All clay has the personal touch," said Sue Chisolm, secretary of the council. "It can inspire you — touch your imagination — and you can touch it back and feel the inspiration."
Pieces by Ann Wallin, who utilizes a low-firing process inspired by traditional Japanese raku firing rather than the conventional western style, are among the other highlights in the Guild's exhibition, Thomas said. "It's a cool process and more accessible than" pottery completed with an expensive kiln.
"I had kind of a 'fan girl' moment when she dropped off her pieces," Thomas added with a giggle. "I love her work."
Education and opportunities are two of the council's main goals, so originally the Guild planned to offer workshops along with this exhibition, but those had to be put on hold due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Thomas said. However, "we hope to bring those back this spring."
The council's exhibit in Gallery Five20, titled "Pottery You Wash; Pottery You Dust," is one of three new displays at the Guild that opened recently and will be on view through early December. The Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"There are lots of great Christmas gifts" in this collection, and "there's something for every price point," Thomas said. "This is an exhibit you want to come to and maybe bring a shopping list, because there's a story behind each one, and you'll get something no one else will ever have."
These are "one-of-a-kind items," Dan DeFoor said. "It's a something-for-everyone shop."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.