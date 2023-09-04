Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s Yard of the Month for August 2023 goes to the Fulton family of LaFayette Road.
This family moved from Cartersville just under two years ago and has made a huge change in the yard since then. They have a beautiful cottage garden with art, a wishing well and bright flowers with many pollinators flying about. They also have a fenced-in potager garden that was filled to the brim with vegetables.
The recipients of the award receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton.
To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.
Congratulations, Fulton family!
