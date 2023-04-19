A Baby Dash 5k fun run/walk will be Saturday, April 29, at Haig Mill Lake Park to benefit the Women's Enrichment Center.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., and the run/walk will start at 9.
The event is billed as a Community Baby Shower, and people are encouraged to bring baby items to restock the Baby Boutique at the center.
In addition to items in the Baby Boutique, the center offers pregnancy testing and consultation, as well as parenting classes for men and women before and after pregnancy, all free and confidential. More information about the center can be found online at https://www.wecnorthga.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA/ or by calling (706) 278-1050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.