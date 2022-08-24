A "Half-Price/Best Offer" flea market is set for Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. All proceeds go to the continued preservation of the old church, built in 1875. It is the oldest building in Murray County today that was designed for public use.
Coming off the most successful Spring Place Festival ever, the main room of the restored structure is still full of collectibles, glassware, household items, Christmas decorations, records and vintage as well as newer things. The fundraising event also features a used book sale that includes paperbacks five for $1 and hardbacks at $1 each. Various historical society publications will also be available for purchase including the new DVDs featuring stories from the Spring Place Cemetery, the Spring Place Historic Township and other sites in the south part of Murray County. T-shirts celebrating the 25-year history of the Spring Place Community Festival will be on sale.
The historical society greatly appreciates all the donors, volunteers, businesses and customers who make preservation possible.
This will be the final sale at the old church for 2022. From September through next May it will once again be available for club meetings, showers, birthday events, reunions, tours and other gatherings. Rental fees, reservations and other information can be obtained by calling (706) 695-2740 or by checking out the Old Spring Place Methodist Church on Facebook.
