A Half Price/Best Offer flea market is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. All proceeds go to the continued preservation of the historic building, built in 1875. It’s the oldest structure in Murray County today that was designed for public use and is part of the Spring Place National Register Historic District.
Coming off the most successful Spring Place Festival ever, the main room of the restored building is still full of collectibles, glassware, household items, Christmas decorations, toys, records and vintage as well as newer things. The fundraising event also features a used book sale that includes paperbacks five for $1 and hardcovers at $1 each. Historical society publications will also be available for purchase including the new DVD based off the popular Murray on My Mind class taught by Tim Howard and others for decades.
The historical society greatly appreciates the donors, volunteers, businesses and customers who make preservation possible.
This will be the final sale at the Old Church for 2023. From September through next May it will once again be available for club meetings, showers, birthday events, reunions, tours and other gatherings. Rental fees, reservations and other information can be obtained by calling (706) 695-2740, emailing howardtim@windstream.net or checking out the Old Spring Place Methodist Church on Facebook.
