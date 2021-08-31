Fundraiser/flea market to be at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church on Sept. 11

A "Half Price/Best Offer" flea market is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, a property of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
All proceeds will go to the continued preservation of the old church, built in 1875. It is the oldest building in Murray County today that was designed for public use.
The main room of the restored structure will be devoted to a flea market that will have lots of collectibles, glassware, linens, household items, Christmas decorations and electronics.
The fundraising event also features a used book sale that includes lots of paperbacks, children's books and hardback fiction at really good prices — paperbacks will be five for $1 while hardbacks will be $1 each. Various historical society publications will also be available for purchase as well as a new DVD called "Tales from the Spring Place Cemetery" that benefits the cemetery's perpetual care fund.
Social distancing measures and masks will be observed as needed.
This will be the final sale at the old church for 2021. From mid-September through May the old church will once again be available for club meetings, showers, birthday events, reunions and other private gatherings. Rental fees, reservations and other information can be obtained by calling (706) 695-2740 or by checking out Old Spring Place Methodist Church on Facebook.
