Furniture has been transferred from old to new Valley Point Middle School

During Monday's meeting, Whitfield County Schools Board of Education members heard the latest updates on several construction projects and approved multiple new purchase orders.
At the new Valley Point Middle School, which will house students beginning this August, "all the furniture from the old building is into the new, and they're working out of the office there already," said Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. "Top soil is being moved for the athletic fields, with irrigation next."
The top soil "should be in" by the middle of this month, he said. If so, "we'll be safe" to play on them this fall.
At the new North Whitfield Middle School, slated to open for the 2021-22 academic year, "brick and block is 98% complete," he said. Additionally, "mechanical systems are being installed as we speak."
At Northwest Whitfield High School, "gas lines are being rerouted" for the roof and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) project, he said. "The big problem there is the HVAC systems are on the roof, (so) it's been leaking for quite some time."
Those HVAC units are being moved to the parking lot, not back on the roof, and "the roof installation is supposed to begin in about two weeks," he said. "It's on schedule."
The school board also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Dalton Utilities to extend a sewer line from the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Frontier Trail southward along Cleveland Highway to the site of the new North Whitfield Middle School just south of Edwards Park. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.
"It's a 50/50 split between us and Dalton Utilities," Ewton said. "We'll pay a maximum of $400,000, and we budgeted $600,000 based on estimates, so we're pretty pleased."
In addition, a pro-rata will be collected from all future sewer customers connecting to the line, so "we could get some money back" if any additional residences or businesses hook up to it over the course of the next decade, he said. While houses are unlikely to do so due to the type of pipe it is, there is potential with commercial properties.
Whitfield County Schools made similar moves with sewer extensions at both Southeast Whitfield High School and Coahulla Creek High School, said Bill Worley, chairman of the board of education.
"I know we recovered some funds from both of those when businesses hooked on" due to them being pro-rata agreements, Worley said.
There is a possible Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) sewer project that may connect to the force main near its southern termination point at the new middle school, according to officials with Whitfield County Schools. Any connections to that line would not be eligible for a pro-rata refund to the school system. Voters go to the polls Tuesday for the primary, which includes the four-year, $66-million SPLOST referendum.
The board also approved purchase of a tract of land for the driveway at the new North Whitfield Middle School for $42,583 from Plainview Developers, Inc.
The county intends to adopt that road as a county road and maintain it as such, so it's being built to county specifications, Ewton said. He is eager to finally close out this project, because "it's been lingering for quite a while."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.