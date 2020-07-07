Future prekindergarten students learn 'vital life skills' during summer program

Children who will attend prekindergarten in Dalton Public Schools in the fall are getting a jump on their education through the school system's summer transitions program, which is being offered this year in-person at City Park School despite the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"We have seen over time that early intervention is very helpful, and the sooner we expose children to a school environment, we're setting them up for success," not only academically, but socially and emotionally, said Saira Laruy, the program's director. Students learn how to share, follow a schedule and interact with one another in school, all "vital life skills."
"Without this exposure, it can be scary to start school in August," and children may manifest that fear in various ways, which, in turn, "makes parents uneasy," Laruy said. "The academic part can be delivered virtually, but I don't know how we can deliver those (other life lessons) virtually, (so) being in a classroom does make a difference."
Even though alterations have been made due to the pandemic this summer, "interacting with other students and having the structure of a classroom helps them a lot," said teacher Veronica Vital, who has assisted with this program the past handful of summers. "They want that structure, and you can tell a difference."
Teachers crave interaction with their students, too, said Vital, who has taught prekindergarten and kindergarten before shifting into her current role as an English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Park Creek School. "With Zoom, you only see one part of their lives, but when you're in the classroom, you get to know everything that is going on in their lives — online just is not the same."
Typically, this summer program is "in very high demand, and we usually have a waiting list of 80-100 students, (but) we dissolved our waiting list this year," Laruy said. "We have 58 students," and they're broken into cohorts of roughly 15 each.
"That's one of the biggest differences" this summer due to the pandemic, "having to keep them in clusters," she said. "Usually, we have lots of" crossover among students, but that's not the case, now, even during recess.
Vital recalled a recess where one of her students spotted her sister across the playground and began running to hug her, but Vital had to shout "Stop."
"That broke my heart," she said. "How do you tell a child not to go hug her sister? How do you explain this to them?"
"We've even had to stagger bathroom breaks,'' she said. "The little things you never would have thought about have become the hardest things for students and staff."
Social distancing from students has also been challenging for educators, she said. "It is very hard, because they want to love on you, and you want to hug them."
While, "we've always been big on cleaning, this year we've stepped that up (even more)," Laruy said. "They don't take their nap blankets home — we wash them here every day — they can't bring book bags to school, and any meals they bring have to be prepackaged."
Teachers are "being very intentional and purposeful" cleaning and urging students to clean, Vital said. "We have to clean after everything, because they want to touch and play with everything."
Students and staff undergo temperature checks daily to ensure no one enters the building with a fever; teachers wear face shields, which are "less scary to children than masks"; and students have the option to wear masks/shields, Laruy said. "It's been very interesting, to say the least, and it definitely requires more teamwork."
Laruy believes this summer's lower enrollment figure is due more to a lack of awareness by some families than out of concern regarding COVID-19.
Usually, Laruy and others attend spring's prekindergarten orientations to share the benefits of the summer program with parents, but because those events were moved online this year due to the pandemic, "we had to recruit digitally," which reduced their reach, she said. Those parents who did know about the program "were ready for their children to be in a school setting (rather) than at home."
Parents had plenty of questions and understandable concerns, but "once they heard all our plans to keep their children safe, they were ready to let us take care of them, and they've been really cooperative," she said. "We haven't gotten much resistance from parents, because they understand why we have to follow these rules."
For example, parents aren't allowed inside City Park in the interest of protecting the health of all inside, and "they're fine with that," she said. This program usually has a weekly time for parents to learn alongside their children, but that class has been altered this summer for parents to join via Zoom conference, and instead of having all parents attend one orientation before the transitions program started last month, "we had eight orientations of eight parents each."
While "parents had questions, they were very comfortable with our answers," said Esterly Flores, a transition coach for the summer program and a parent engagement coordinator at City Park. "We planned every detail for this program to succeed, and they trust us to teach their children.''
"It took us four to six weeks to come up with a list of strategies to keep everyone safe" during in-person summer school, Laruy said. "We're following CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, and we've had a lot of guidance from (Dalton Public Schools)."
Execution of those strategies has been "very detailed work, (but) we've seen what works and what doesn't work," Flores said. "So far, it's been nothing but success."
This year's summer program has been shortened from six weeks to four, Laruy said. It started on June 16 and ends on July 15.
Students have "a full day of school five days a week, and we use Dalton Public Schools teachers from all six elementary schools, (so) they become familiar faces for (these students)," Laruy said. The teachers use schedules similar to the early weeks of prekindergarten, and students who complete this summer offering "tend to be leaders" in their prekindergarten classes.
