ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats in the U.S. House and state legislature are calling for U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign just days after past social media activity supporting violence against high-profile Democratic leaders surfaced.
Greene’s dangerous rhetoric and active role in spreading outlandish conspiracy theories has made headlines since she was elected to represent the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Before she was elected, Greene was criticized for making statements or posts that were racist, xenophobic or anti-Semitic.
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th congressional district, said Friday she will introduce a resolution that would censure Greene and call for her resignation.
The resolution will condemn Greene for liking "several posts and comments on Facebook demonstrating her support for the execution of several members of the Democratic party." Legislation to censure a member in the House requires a simple majority vote by the chamber.
“Congresswoman Greene’s comments and actions are dangerous, unpatriotic, and a clear threat to every Member of Congress," Williams said in a statement. "It would be irresponsible for us to allow her to use the ‘People’s House’ as a platform to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that only fan the flames of hatred and violence. This is the same rhetoric that provoked the lawlessness we saw during the Jan. 6 Domestic Terrorist attack. We must do everything we can to prevent similar events from occurring ever again."
The resolution in the Georgia General Assembly, sponsored by state Democratic Rep. Matthew Wilson of Brookhaven, calls for her resignation, citing her continued “promotion” of QAnon conspiracy theories and willful incitement of violence “through participation in a libelous smear campaign centered on discrediting” the general election.
Since Greene took office a few weeks ago, multiple videos and social media posts have surfaced.
Greene has strongly promoted Donald Trump's conspiracy theories of a stolen presidential election and Trump has praised her, saying she was a "future Republican star."
In one video, Greene harasses David Hogg, a teenage gun control activist and survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
In others, she spread conspiracy theories about deadly mass shootings such as Sandy Hook Elementary School and told viewers Jewish leaders were part of a fictional plot to spark the eruption of major forest fires.
The state House resolution calls out Greene endorsing posts on social media “threatening to extrajudicially execute, shoot, or hang” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, brought to light in a revealing analysis of Greene’s social media activity by CNN.
In Congress, Greene — who called mass school shootings "false-flag operations" — was assigned the House education committee which Pelosi called an “appalling” decision by Republicans.
“What I am concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who is willing to overlook, ignore those statements,” Pelosi said during a Thursday press conference. “Assigning her to the education committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. When she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”
The resolution expected in the U.S. House next week cites several videos where Democrats say Greene "called for the execution of Speaker Pelosi" and called her “a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason” and should “suffer death or she'll be in prison."
Greene has since removed dozens of the posts, according to CNN, but did not deny the social media activity while claiming she is not the person running her social media pages.
Georgia state Democrats have overwhelmingly signed onto the resolution condemning Greene’s behavior and demanding she resign for failing to uphold her oath of office. However, the fate of the measure is in the air, as both the House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.
Wilson, who sponsored the resolution in the Georgia General Assembly, told CNHI that it is important for Georgia lawmakers to take a bipartisan stand condemning her actions and the violence it could incite. Wilson said he's spoken with at least a dozen state Republicans who, while they wouldn't cosponsor the measure, support its intent.
“She is still representing our state in Congress and reflects the people of our state," he said. "So it is, quite frankly, an issue that I think that we cannot be silent about."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.