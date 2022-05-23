“Susie Greer: Retirement Retrospective,” a wonderful exhibit of works by local artist and Northwest Whitfield High School art teacher Susie Greer, will open on Friday, June 3, at the Creative Arts Guild.
Greer, who is retiring this year, has been teaching art in some capacity for almost 40 years, most recently (the past 10 years) at Northwest. She has a bachelor of fine arts in jewelry design and metalwork from the University of Georgia and holds other degrees from Kennesaw State University and the University of West Georgia. She has also studied with the Savannah College of Art and Design and in LaCoste, France, and Hong Kong.
After graduation from UGA, she worked as a graphic designer and then opened a business designing and creating fine jewelry. In 1993, she changed paths from business to education and started teaching middle school art in Whitfield County. As an art teacher she has taught all media of 2-D and 3-D art.
Though jewelry and metalwork will always be her favorite, she loves drawing and painting, particularly watercolors and multimedia. She says her students inspire her every day to create art and from those pieces came the concept for this show.
As a way to celebrate her retirement, Greer has put together works created during her 30 years of teaching in Whitfield County and with the University of Georgia: three years at Eastbrook Middle School, four years at Westside Middle School, five years teaching ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for Higher Achievers) at North Whitfield Middle School, five years as director of the Fortson 4H Center and 10 years at Northwest.
The Guild invites everyone to join it on June 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the opening of Greer’s show. Gallery Openings and Artist Receptions are always free, family-friendly and great opportunities not only to view unique and captivating art but to chat informally with the artists and learn about their inspirations, media and techniques. Light refreshments and beverages will be available. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org or the Guild on Facebook. You may contact davidg@creativeartsguild.org with specific questions.
Current gallery exhibit open until May 27
The Guild is pleased to remind readers and art lovers that Mary and Dan DeFoor’s pottery exhibit “Formed By Fire” and “Songs of the Sacred Harp,” which opened in May, is still on display. If you have not yet had an opportunity to see this exhibit, be sure to drop by before Friday, May 27, when the exhibit will be retired to make space for Greer’s show.
