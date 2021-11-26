The Creative Arts Guild is pleased to remind readers and art lovers that the two wonderful exhibits that opened in November are still on display and will be featured again at a gallery event on Friday, Dec. 3.
If you have not yet had a chance to view these exhibits, be sure to attend the Gallery Opening and Artist Reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gallery Openings and Artist Receptions are always free, family-friendly and great opportunities not only to view captivating art but to chat informally with the artists and learn about their inspirations, media and techniques.
Art Talking to Art
A highlight of the event will be Art Talking to Art, a program of spoken word performances influenced by works in the exhibits. A group of spoken word artists have been invited to prepare and "read" brief, original pieces offering glimpses to viewers/listeners of how a specific work of art might answer the question "What does this painting say to me?" or "What does this photograph make me think about?"
For their compositions, each of our word artists will select a piece of visual art from one of the currently featured exhibits.
In Gallery FIVE20, "Deeply Rooted: An Intimate Portrait of Place" is a striking exhibit of images by photographer Lee Anne White. White has exhibited her photographs in both solo and juried group shows and works in both digital and alternative processes and with a special love for the black and white print.
In Gallery ONE11, works by Mayelli Meza include six small watercolors, six large acrylic paintings and photographic reproductions of nine large murals that she has completed in the community. Meza works in a variety of media including acrylic and watercolor, and is skilled in decorative face-painting.
Mistletoe Market
Also on Friday, our Mistletoe Market is back. During the afternoon before the gallery event there will be a great opportunity to find gifts from some of our local artists and makers. The Market will be set up in the dance studios this year and will run from noon to 8 p.m., overlapping with the Gallery Opening and Artist Reception. For more information, contact Amanda Brown at amandab@cre ativeartsguild.org or (706) 259-1974.
