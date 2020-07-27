The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Fairmount Police Chief Chandler Walter, 31, of Calhoun, and Fairmount Police Officer Olan Mark Lowe, 48, of Calhoun, and charged each with false official certificates and writings by officers.
On Thursday, June 11, the Gordon County district attorney requested the GBI Region 1 Calhoun office investigate allegations that Lowe and Walter had falsified Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training records and improperly used the Georgia Crime Information Center/Criminal Justice Information System network during a test.
City officials placed Lowe and Walter on administrative leave at the beginning of the investigation.
