GBI: Dog bites suspected cause of Crandall girl's death; autopsy results not expected for several weeks

It will likely be "several weeks to several months" before the state crime lab returns an autopsy of an 11-year-old Crandall girl who died after being bitten by family dogs at her home over the weekend, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
"A lot this depends on the volume of the autopsies they are doing," said Joe Montgomery, special agent in charge of the GBI's Calhoun office. "They have to make sure that everything is done and done thoroughly. Then they are peer reviewed by another group of pathologists. They aren't done in a week."
Montgomery said Wednesday the investigation into the death of Skylar Headrick is ongoing but he said that at this time he does not expect any criminal charges. Murray County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said Tuesday he also did not anticipate any criminal charges, calling the girl's death an “unfortunate incident.”
Murray County Deputy Coroner Alan Robins said Tuesday the girl suffered “multiple blunt and sharp force trauma” that would be “consistent with a bite from a large dog.”
Asked if she had any injuries other than dog bites, Montgomery said, "not that we are aware of."
Montgomery declined to discuss the exact nature of her injuries until the autopsy is complete, but said he does "suspect" that the dog bites were the cause of the girl's death.
Montgomery said the GBI is often brought in to help with child death investigations.
"We are part of several serious child injury/child death teams around our area," Montgomery said. "So any time a child is injured, we will come out, especially with our relationship with Murray County. It's something we do, unless it's a car wreck or a drowning in a lake."
A sheriff’s office incident report states a deputy was dispatched to a home on Dunn Road West at 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a girl “that had possibly been attacked by dogs and was deceased.”
When the deputy arrived, he was met by the caller— Kirsten Headrick, the girl’s sister — who said the girl was on the floor of her room in the basement. When the deputy went inside, he was met by Tony Headrick, the girl’s father, who took him to the basement.
The father told the deputy that when Kirsten got home from work, she “went downstairs to her room like she normally does and found her sister laying on the floor lifeless.”
The father said “two Neopolitan mastiffs had blood on them and that he believes they attacked her.” He said the young girl was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday going to get an adhesive bandage for her right heel because one of the dogs had scratched her. She then went back downstairs.
He said the only people in the house at the time were himself, two of his daughters and one of their friends. He said the girls heard “the dogs barking but that is normal and they didn’t hear any screaming.” The father said “neither dog has ever been aggressive towards anyone except for when they fight with each other.”
Davenport said the dogs were euthanized Monday at the Murray County Animal Shelter.
"It has been my experience that when people are injured or killed by a dog that (euthanasia) is usually the process," said Montgomery.
Adult male Neopolitan mastiffs weigh on average 150 pounds and females 110 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club website. Adult males stand 26 to 31 inches tall at their shoulders and females stand 24 to 29 inches tall.
Montgomery said the dogs appeared to be fully grown and the larger of the two could have weighed as much as 170 pounds.
"These were huge dogs," he said.
Headrick was a student at Northwest Elementary School, where she was a member of the 4-H Club, according to her obituary. She attended Eton Baptist Church and “very much loved her family and friends,” the obituary reads. A memorial service for Headrick is Friday at 4 p.m. at Holly Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-fund-for-skylar-grace.
