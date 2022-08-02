The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun.
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday. During an undercover drug operation, one man was shot and died. No officers were injured in this incident.
Preliminary information indicates that on Monday at 9:30 p.m., the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. During the operation, a man with a gun, identified as Walter Lee Osborne Jr., 26, of Calhoun, was shot and died at the scene. A second unidentified man ran from the deputies and has not been found. Two firearms/guns and suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the scene.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 73rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.
