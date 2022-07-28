SPARTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details on its investigation into the death of Brianna Grier.
Grier, 28, died last week from injuries sustained while in Hancock County Sheriff’s Department custody.
Agents have concluded that the rear passenger’s side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed, according to GBI findings.
According to a GBI press release issued Wednesday, agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
The investigation also revealed that after Grier was arrested, two Hancock County deputies were attempting to put Grier in the patrol car. Both deputies and Grier were at the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car. Grier was on the ground refusing to get in the patrol car. Grier made a statement that she was going to harm herself. To put Grier in the patrol car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door, according to the GBI press release.
The deputy returned to the rear driver’s side door, and both deputies put Grier in the backseat of the patrol car. The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door. The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door, according to the release.
The deputies left the scene and drove a short distance. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the moving car.
Grier was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21.
The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.
