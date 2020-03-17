GDOL career centers processing claims but temporarily closed to the public

For the protection of employees and customers, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily closing its career centers to the public beginning today. The centers will remain open for employees to ensure the agency can support the needs of its customers and continue to process unemployment claims.
The GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers and resources for other reemployment assistance. Without having to visit a local career center, resources can be found on the agency’s homepage at www.gdol.ga.gov.
If a claimant does not have access to the internet, the GDOL is providing assistance for filing a claim by phone by contacting their local career center. To file a claim via phone, claimants will need to expect lengthy wait times due to the time it takes to properly process the filing of a claim.
“Although we have made the decision to close career centers to the public,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler, “we are working around the clock to make sure we are able to continue to process unemployment claims and make sure Georgians continue to get paid.”
To avoid the traditional in-person process:
• Unemployment claims can be filed online (on a computer or smartphone) without reporting to a career center.
• Employers are mandated to file partial claims online on behalf of temporarily laid-off employees.
• Reemployment support services can be accessed online.
Please continue to monitor www.gdol.ga.gov for any updates to these guidelines.
