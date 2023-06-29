The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is suspending lane closures and sharing the best and worst travel days for the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.
Lane closures will be suspended on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday at noon until 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Motorists are advised to plan their trips ahead, as heavy traffic is expected in various areas, including metro Atlanta interstates and major interstates outside of the city.
The predictions are based on travel data from 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Metro Atlanta interstates
Metro Atlanta interstates are projected to experience heavy and worse-than-normal traffic on Friday with congestion expected to start as early as noon. Commuters traveling during this time should anticipate adding approximately 30-45 minutes to their travel time.
Saturday, July 1, is expected to have afternoon congestion on downtown interstates.
Sunday, July 2, through Tuesday, July 4, traffic is predicted to be lighter than usual.
Wednesday, July 5, traffic is expected to return to normal weekday commute travel times although the morning rush may be slightly staggered as motorists gradually resume their regular routines.
Major interstates outside of metro Atlanta
I-20: Eastbound congestion is expected when entering metro Atlanta, while westbound congestion is predicted when exiting the city toward Alabama.
I-75: Heavy congestion anticipated in both southbound and northbound directions coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge causing congestion on I-675 as well.
I-24: Eastbound congestion is expected in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.
I-59: Northbound congestion is projected when entering Tennessee, and southbound congestion is anticipated when entering Georgia.
I-475: Congestion is anticipated in both northbound and southbound directions in Macon.
I-16: Westbound congestion is expected when exiting Savannah, and eastbound congestion is predicted when entering Savannah.
GDOT will implement changes to the managed lanes schedule based on 2022 travel data.
Motorists are reminded that fireworks displays and other holiday events may cause an increase in traffic and/or road closures on local roads and are encouraged to be aware of alternative routes by planning their trips ahead.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.
