GDOT work will require detour near Tunnel Hill, start date not yet known

Motorists who drive Highway 201 near Tunnel Hill may need to think about other routes to their destinations.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) plans to replace the culvert at Tanyard Creek on Highway 201 with a bridge. The work will require motorists to take a detour, but a GDOT official said the exact route hasn't been determined.
"This project will replace the current double-barrel culvert with a bridge over Tanyard Creek," said Joe Schulman, GDOT District 6 communications officer. "The project was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete in April for $2,078,846.63. A detour will be installed, but I don’t have details on that yet."
Schulman said the project is slated to be completed by April 30, 2022. He said he does not yet know the date the project will start.
Schulman said the culvert, which is just west of where Highway 201 passes under I-75, no longer meets current design standards.
Highway 201 passes by Northwest Whitfield High School as well as New Hope Elementary School and New Hope Middle School.
Whitfield County Schools officials said they are in contact with GDOT officials and representatives of the Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization about the project and how it will affect bus routes.
"There are nine buses that travel back and forth across that bridge in the mornings, giving a total of 18 to 20 trips across the bridge in the morning, transporting approximately 240 students each morning," said school system Director of Operations Mark Gibson. "There are nine buses that travel back and forth across that bridge in the afternoon, giving a total of 18 to 20 trips across the bridge in the afternoons, transporting approximately 300 students each day."
Gibson said those numbers don't include mid-day routes that produce four to six trips each day, carrying another 20 to 30 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.