GE Appliances COO discusses strategy, locations and future during banquet

CRANDALL -- A day after GE Appliances cut the ribbon on a new Southern Logistics Center in Murray County, the company's chief operating officer shared more details about GE Appliances and how its new facility fits into the bigger picture during the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet.
"Georgia has a special place in my heart," as it's "such a beautiful place with amazing people," and "there's no doubt in our minds" this new "state-of-the-art" facility will be successful, Melanie Cook said at the Cohutta Springs Conference Center, only a couple of miles away from the Southern Logistic Center. The new $32-million facility "is in the perfect spot."
GE Appliances, a Haier company, can deliver products within one day to 90% of America's households, a feat that "we're extremely proud of" and which "gives us a big edge" on competitors, Cook said.
The parts that ship into the Port of Savannah from international markets will move through the Southern Logistics Center on their way to nine GE Appliances manufacturing facilities in a handful of Southern states.
GE Appliances procures 2.4 billion parts for appliances and builds 2,333 units per hour, she said. "We deliver an appliance every 4.5 seconds."
GE brands remain "part of our heritage," but the company is also "building out our house of brands," and that expansion includes the "mass premium" Café collection, which boasts two full lines to suit personal tastes, she said. "Every kitchen has a personality," and with Café, "it can be your personality."
The Southern Logistics Center, located within two miles of the Appalachian Regional Port (an inland extension of the Port of Savannah), is the fourth site in the state for GE Appliances.
Cook believes the facility will reduce transit times by 30%.
Previously, GE Appliances imported many items through Seattle, which wasn't as efficient as using Georgia, especially for manufacturing plants in states like Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.
No doubt, "we are moving Murray forward," and the Southern Logistics Center is only the latest evidence of that progress, said Nicole Densmore, president and CEO of the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce. "My vision is to see Murray County thrive in business, in community, in education, in all things."
Murray County is "blessed with scenic views, and we can turn that into business," Densmore added. "I believe business and tourism can go hand in hand."
GE Appliances is "proud to be a model for everyone you're going to line up (here) going forward," Cook said.
"We're committed to becoming the largest appliance company in the U.S.," and the Southern Logistics Center is a linchpin in that plan.
Densmore is ecstatic at the investment GE Appliances is making in Murray County, but she also knows the job is far from complete.
"We need to keep working hard," she said. "Rome was not built in a day."
In addition to Cook's keynote address, the chamber also presented several awards during the banquet.
• City Florist was named business of the year.
• Polytech Fibers was manufacturer of the year.
• Gregg Cleary, owner of Cleary's Sit and Sleep, was businessman of the year.
• Tax preparer Michelle Koneman was businesswoman of the year.
• Lynn Hawkins was humanitarian of the year.
• Billy Childers was delegate of the year.
• The chairman's award went to the Murray Arts Council.
