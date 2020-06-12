Gen. Johnston statue will not be on Dalton City Council's agenda on Monday

The Dalton Mayor and Council has its regularly scheduled at Dalton's City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) on Monday at 6 p.m.
There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place about the future of the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston which currently stands downtown. Therefore, the council will not take any action regarding the statue at Monday's meeting.
The statue is not the property of the City of Dalton and belongs to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which would be involved in any decisions about the future of the statue.
The debate over the future of the Civil War statue downtown is only one of several topics that has been widely discussed in Dalton in recent weeks, both in person and online, so city leaders anticipate that there may be more people than usual who wish to attend Monday's meeting to address the council during the usual public comment session of the meeting.
Since re-opening to the public on May 4, the capacity of Dalton's City Council Chamber has been reduced to approximately 25-30 people due to precautions mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To assure 6 feet of spacing between visitors, some seating in the Council Chamber has been taped off. If more people come to the meeting than the chamber's current capacity, it may be necessary for some attendees to move in and then back out after speaking to allow others inside.
The meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Dalton's YouTube channel.
The rest of the meeting agenda is at www.cityofdal ton-ga.gov.
