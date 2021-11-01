At Friday's Creative Arts Guild Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration, several parents were eager to share an important part of their culture with their children who have grown up in this country.
"We want to show (our daughter)," 9-month-old Sofia, a piece of "our culture, because she's being raised in both cultures," said Oscar Barrera, who attended the Guild's celebration for the first time this year with Sofia and his wife, Ivonne. "I remember, as a kid, what this day" meant in his native Mexico, and many "memories are coming alive."
He and his friends would engage in a ritual similar to the American tradition of Halloween trick-or-treating, he said.
"Sometimes, you'd get candy, sometimes money."
Also attending for the first time was Araceli Maldonado, who brought her children, Mario Urbina and Aileen Urbina, who dressed as Woody from the "Toy Story" movies and a princess, respectively.
Aileen is enrolled in ballet at the Guild, so they learned of the event that way, and "I want (my children) to see and feel what (this holiday) is like," Araceli Maldonado said. "I grew up (with this holiday) in Mexico, but they did not."
She invited Millie Villafan, who brought her daughter, Alison Barragan, and they dressed as a panda and a cat, respectively.
"I want (Alison) to experience this, but I want to experience it, too," Villafan said. While her parents are from Mexico, "I know Halloween here" in America.
"She likes to do the arts and crafts" at the Guild's Día de los Muertos, Villafan said. "For me, I'd say the tamales" are the highlight.
Attendees could sample food from Café Leon and enjoy champurrado, ponche, beer and wine.
Pan de Muertos (Bread of the Dead) and sugar skeletons are among the traditional treats enjoyed during Día de los Muertos festivities, according to the Guild. To welcome departed spirits, families prepare elaborate altars, or "ofrendas," on which they place items like food, drinks, candles, photos and incense.
Ivonne Barrera spent considerable time dressing Sofia, including elaborate face paint, and Oscar Barrera reflected upon ancestors like his grandfather, he said.
"He was (important) to me."
Maldonado's mind was on her grandmother, who "recently passed" but made a significant impact on her, as well as childhood memories of Día de los Muertos festivities, she said.
"I remember the bread, the candy and the skulls when I was little."
