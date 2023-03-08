The Robert Loughridge Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in conjunction with the Dalton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, celebrated George Washington’s 290th birthday recently at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
This dinner, an annual event held by descendants of patriots who fought the British and served the Colonial forces under General Washington, honors the man who not only led the country to independence but who also set the standards for later U.S. presidents.
The speaker for the evening was Whitfield County Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks. As a “connoisseur of Washington history,” Wilbanks discussed various comments Washington made during his service as commander of the Continental Army, later as the commander and chief of the fledgling United States, and finally as a private citizen at his home at Mount Vernon. Judge Wilbanks showed the relevance of Washington’s beliefs and his comments about people and their new country that is America today.
Though it has been over two centuries since he served his nation, Washington’s words of wisdom and his actions set the standard for leadership during the early days of the country, and many today see those beliefs and standards as relevant for the problems American citizens are facing in 2023. Washington was a deeply religious man who believed that a strong belief in religious principles was the best guide for people and their government. Those principles would get them through the worst of the country’s troubles.
Both DAR and SAR chapters welcome new members who can trace their ancestry to persons who fought in the war or aided the Continental Army during the American Revolution. Interested ladies should contact Registrar Sue Crawford at (706) 264-1987 for the DAR. Interested men should call Registrar John Brinsfield at (706) 965-5357 for the SAR.
