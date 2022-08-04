Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence during the 79th Annual 4-H State Congress with competitions and recognitions as top 4-H'ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta.
State Congress, which took place July 19-22, includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
Zoe Zhou, a rising 11th-grader at Northwest Whitfield High School and a Whitfield County 4-H'er, competed in the Performing Arts: Piano category. Zhou won the Northwest District competition in March and finished fourth at State Congress.
Students who place first at state-level competitions in Georgia 4-H earn the title of Master 4-H’er. During State Congress, 204 delegates competed in 50 Project Achievement areas, and seven delegates competed in the Leadership in Action contest; one individual from each project area and two Leadership in Action competitors received Master 4-H’er status. Special event Master 4-H'ers from the 2021-22 program year were also recognized at State Congress.
More than 48,000 youth participated in Project Achievement this year through 4-H programs at the county level. This essential Georgia 4-H program element empowers young people with leadership, creativity, public speaking and record-keeping skills that will last a lifetime.
At the high school level, students choose a project of interest from a list of areas that include agriculture, human development, performing arts, communication, engineering and workforce preparation. They research the topic, create a detailed presentation and participate in related community service and civic engagement activities.
State Congress competition also includes individual interviews with qualified professionals who engage with 4-H'ers about their project work.
